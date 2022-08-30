Home States Karnataka

One lakh housing scheme: Finally, 2K houses ready in Karnataka

Six years after the scheme to provide one lakh houses to the urban poor was announced, the Karnataka government is ready to distribute 2,000 houses on September 7 this year.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Six years after the scheme to provide one lakh houses to the urban poor was announced, the Karnataka government is ready to distribute 2,000 houses on September 7 this year. Housing Minister V Somanna told reporters on Monday that 48,000 houses are being constructed on 493 acres of land, of which 2,000 houses are completed, and the remaining 46,000 are under various stages of construction. Of these, 10,000 houses are at roofing stage, and 4,700 houses at the foundation level.

Somanna said the Union government has approved Rs 1,500 crore, of which it has released Rs 600 crore. The State government, too, released Rs 583 crore. They are also gearing up to construct the remaining 52,000 houses. Under this scheme, they have received 44,500 applications so far.

Slamming Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, Somanna said he has alleged that he had given a work order for 1 lakh houses, which the BJP government cancelled. “Siddaramaiah made the allegation against me. I am ready for open discussions,” he said. He pointed out that in 2016-17, the Centre released Rs 600 crore and in 2018-19, tenders were called. In the tender, the State government said 22,000 houses are to be constructed. But the government did not hand over land to the bidder.

The ‘One Lakh housing scheme’ was announced by the Siddaramaiah government in 2016. Since then, four CMs, including incumbent Basavaraj Bommai, and four housing ministers have not been able to see the project through so far.

