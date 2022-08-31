Anganwadi teacher burns three-year-old boy’s private parts in Tumakuru

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

TUMAKURU: In a disgusting incident, an anganwadi assistant teacher allegedly burnt the private parts of a three-year-old boy after being irritated with the child frequently wetting his pants. The 28-year-old assistant teacher Rashmi reportedly used lit matchsticks to burn the child’s private parts. The incident, which occurred a week ago at an anganwadi centre at Godekere village in Chikkanayakanahalli taluk in Tumkur district, came to light only on Monday when the child’s grandmother was bathing him. She noticed burn wounds on the child’s genitals and on the right lap.

The family brought it to the notice of officials concerned through whom the information reached the District Child Protection Officer Pavithra on Monday. A child counsellor was sent to the victim’s house to counsel the child and the family. After treatment at the local public health centre, the child, who incidentally hails from the Dalit ‘Korama’ community, is recuperating.

Had lost mother recently

The child had lost his mother just 15 days ago to cervical cancer. He was being looked after by his father and his grandmother. The victim has an elder sibling who studies in class 6. The child’s parents had been working at a coffee estate in Chikmagalur for years, and moved to Godekere only after the death of his mother.

The child used to frequently wet his pants, which is quite normal among young children, especially among those traumatised by the loss of a parent when so young.

No police case filed yet

He was also hyperactive, and his grandmother had instructed the anganwadi teacher Nagarathna and the accused assistant teacher Rashmi to teach the child to be moderate and also toilet train him, sources said. The grandmother, however, had no clue that toilet training would involve such extreme and cruel measures.

Nagarathna said, “Rashmi was mischievous. She has even forged my signature in the past and then tendered an apology. Now, in my absence this incident has occurred.”

No police case has been filed against the accused Rashmi, whose four-year-old son is also being taken care of at the same centre in a batch of 17 children, including the victim. Deputy Director, Women & Child Welfare Department, Sridhar MS, said he has issued orders to suspend her from the service following recommendations of the taluk Child Development Programme Officer.

