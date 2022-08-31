Home States Karnataka

Houses damaged, roads flooded in Gadag

The historical Agastya temple’s wall collapsed partially in heavy downpour.

People wade through knee-deep water after six hours of rain in Gadag | Express

By Raghottam Koppar
Express News Service

GADAG: Incessant rain for around six hours have disrupted normal life in Gadag district on Tuesday. Houses in low-lying areas were flooded, and thatched houses were either damaged or they collapsed. Roads were also flooded.

The historical Agastya temple’s wall collapsed partially in heavy downpour. In Shettihalli near Lakshmeshwar, those involved in aquaculture lost thousands of fish due to overflowing of ponds. The roads approaching Doddur and Akkigunda from Lakshmeshwar were inundated for more than five hours.

Farmers in Mulgund, Chinchali, Kallur and surrounding areas lost cotton and chilli crops, and now expect government support. Residents of Gangimadi, a low-lying area in Gadag town, said: “It began raining around 3.30am, and continued till 10 am. Every time it rains, we have drain water out of the house.”  

An official from the district administration said: “We have instructed officials at taluk levels to visit the rain-hit areas and help people. We will also check the number of houses which have partially collapsed in rural and urban areas.”

