Statements of victims recorded against Murugha Mutt seer in Chitradurga court

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Two minor girls, victims in POCSO case registered against Murugha Mutt seer Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, recorded their statements before the First Additional District and Sessions in Chitradurga on Tuesday. The two were taken to the court from Government Bala Mandir at 2.30 pm under tight security with Child Welfare Committee officials and Odanadi members also accompanying them.

A large number of people assembled at the court and police resorted to a mild lathi-charge to disperse the crowd. Chitradurga MLA G H Thippareddy who interacted with the media after visiting the seer in the morning said, “Swamiji told me that he is pained by the developments and that he will cooperate with the probe. He also alleged that it was a big conspiracy hatched against him”.

Thippareddy further said, “The victims and the pontiff are from my constituency and I would like to meet the girls too if permissible under law”.In the wake of Monday’s incident when the pontiff was not found for some time, police have deployed more security personnel at the exit and entry points of the mutt. District Armed Reserve (DAR) personnel have also been deployed. All vehicles entering and moving out of the mutt are being checked by the police. Security at Government Home for Girls has also been beefed up.

Meanwhile, the district police on Tuesday invoked The Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 (Act) against the accused as one of the victims belongs to the SC community.

