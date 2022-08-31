Taps run dry in Koppal, gram panchayat members launch dharna

By Express News Service

KOPPAL: In Siddapura village of Koppal district, Gram Panchayat members, whose are responsible for providing basic amenities to residents, are staging a dharna demanding drinking water supply. “We are forced to protest against the Gram Panchayat staffers and panchayat development officer as villagers are putting pressure on us over intermittent supply of drinking water over the past many months,” said a GP member.

“Despite repeated pleas to the GP president and staffers, no steps were taken. The personnel concerned were partial while selecting ward to supply drinking water. The district is receiving copious rain but the GP authorities have failed to ensure drinking water supply,” said Chennabasavanagouda, another member.

The root of the problem is that drinking water supply has been entrusted to private contractors, said members, and therefore, their payments must be stopped. However, GP president Shweta Devaraj promised the agitating members and residents that the problem will be resolved, and the members called off their dharna.

