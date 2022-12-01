Most parts of B’luru-Mys Expressway to open in Jan

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Come January 2023, most of the carriageway on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Express Corridor will be opened. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate it in the first week of March next year.

The Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway,

which is due to open in January 2023

In March 2014, the Union Ministry of Surface Transport had announced that some roads across the country would be upgraded to NH, and the Bengaluru-Mysuru road was one of them.

NHAI is converting the highway (NH 275) into 10 lanes, including a six-lane expressway. The 117-km highway -- stretching from the NICE entrance in Bengaluru to Ring Road Junction in Mysuru -- is expected to cut travel time from an average of three hours to just 90 minutes.

The distance between the state capital and Mysuru is around 140 km. The entire stretch is expected to have two toll gates and Rs 200 to Rs 250 will be charged at each toll. Earlier this year, Union Minister for Roads and Highways Nitin Gadkari tweeted about the 10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru Express Corridor.

Project will have 9 major bridges

Gadkari had stated that the Rs 8,172-crore corridor was being constructed at a record speed and would be completed by October. But due to various reasons including heavy rain, work got delayed.

As per the plan, the corridor will have nine major bridges, 44 minor bridges and four rail over-bridges. Sources from the government said that in a few places, villagers are demanding the construction of bridges and underpasses.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha said, at present, the main carriageway is open till Maddur in Mandya district. This can be covered in 40 minutes from Kumbalgodu in Bengaluru.

In another four to five days, a bypass near Maddur will be opened and by December end, a bypass near Mandya will be thrown open for users. “By January, the carriageway till Mysuru will be opened,” he said. This apart, construction of food courts and restrooms will take some time, he added.

BENGALURU: Come January 2023, most of the carriageway on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Express Corridor will be opened. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate it in the first week of March next year. The Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, which is due to open in January 2023In March 2014, the Union Ministry of Surface Transport had announced that some roads across the country would be upgraded to NH, and the Bengaluru-Mysuru road was one of them. NHAI is converting the highway (NH 275) into 10 lanes, including a six-lane expressway. The 117-km highway -- stretching from the NICE entrance in Bengaluru to Ring Road Junction in Mysuru -- is expected to cut travel time from an average of three hours to just 90 minutes. The distance between the state capital and Mysuru is around 140 km. The entire stretch is expected to have two toll gates and Rs 200 to Rs 250 will be charged at each toll. Earlier this year, Union Minister for Roads and Highways Nitin Gadkari tweeted about the 10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru Express Corridor. Project will have 9 major bridges Gadkari had stated that the Rs 8,172-crore corridor was being constructed at a record speed and would be completed by October. But due to various reasons including heavy rain, work got delayed. As per the plan, the corridor will have nine major bridges, 44 minor bridges and four rail over-bridges. Sources from the government said that in a few places, villagers are demanding the construction of bridges and underpasses. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha said, at present, the main carriageway is open till Maddur in Mandya district. This can be covered in 40 minutes from Kumbalgodu in Bengaluru. In another four to five days, a bypass near Maddur will be opened and by December end, a bypass near Mandya will be thrown open for users. “By January, the carriageway till Mysuru will be opened,” he said. This apart, construction of food courts and restrooms will take some time, he added.