Siddu cuts 75-kg cake that says he is next CM

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A day after Shivanandapuri Swami of Kanakapeeta and several former ministers batted for Congress leader Siddaramaiah as the next chief minister, it echoed again on Wednesday with scores of his supporters making the Badami MLA cut a cake weighing 75 kg with the words ‘Next CM Siddaramaiah’ written on it. Siddaramaiah took part in a function held to celebrate Kanaka Jayanti and the installation of office-bearers of Kurubara Sangha here on Wednesday. Throughout the event, Siddaramaiah was called the ‘next CM’ and was even handed over a sword on the occasion. Former CM Siddaramaiah with the sword presented to him in Mysuru on Wednesday. (Photo | Udayashankar S, EPS)Speaking on the occasion, Siddaramaiah came down heavily on the BJP and the Sangh Parivar saying “they promoted caste system and inequality in society”. He urged all backward communities to unite to fight what he called social injustice. “As Kanakadasa belonged to a backward community, he was not taught by sage Vyasa. Through his knowledge, Kanakadasa penned Nalacharitre, Mohatarangini and through Keerthanas, he sensitised people about inequality,” he said. Siddaramaiah reiterated that due to the Constitution drafted by Dr B R Ambedkar, he was able to become the CM. “It is high time we safeguard the Constitution and democratic values of the country,” he said, alleging that the RSS did not contribute anything to the independence movement. “RSS is trying to divide the society and the country through its propaganda,” he said. On the occasion, writer Aravinda Malagatti said there is a need to safeguard the Constitution and opined that Siddaramaiah has all chances to be the next CM and once he assumes the chair, he should work to give new life to the ‘Saint literature’ (Santa Sahitya) by constituting a committee.