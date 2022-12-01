Home States Karnataka

Siddu cuts 75-kg cake that says he is next CM

Siddaramaiah took part in a function held to celebrate Kanaka Jayanti and installation of office-bearers of Kurubara Sangha here on Wednesday.

Published: 01st December 2022 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2022 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah

Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A day after Shivanandapuri Swami of Kanakapeeta and several former ministers batted for Congress leader Siddaramaiah as the next chief minister, it echoed again on Wednesday with scores of his supporters making the Badami MLA cut a cake weighing 75 kg with the words ‘Next CM Siddaramaiah’ written on it.

Siddaramaiah took part in a function held to celebrate Kanaka Jayanti and the installation of office-bearers of Kurubara Sangha here on Wednesday. Throughout the event, Siddaramaiah was called the ‘next CM’ and was even handed over a sword on the occasion.

Former CM Siddaramaiah with
the sword presented to him in
Mysuru on Wednesday. (Photo |
Udayashankar S, EPS)

Speaking on the occasion, Siddaramaiah came down heavily on the BJP and the Sangh Parivar saying “they promoted caste system and inequality in society”. He urged all backward communities to unite to fight what he called social injustice.

 “As Kanakadasa belonged to a backward community, he was not taught by sage Vyasa. Through his knowledge, Kanakadasa penned Nalacharitre, Mohatarangini and through Keerthanas, he sensitised people about inequality,” he said.

Siddaramaiah reiterated that due to the Constitution drafted by Dr B R Ambedkar, he was able to become the CM. “It is high time we safeguard the Constitution and democratic values of the country,” he said, alleging that the RSS did not contribute anything to the independence movement. “RSS is trying to divide the society and the country through its propaganda,” he said.

On the occasion, writer Aravinda Malagatti said there is a need to safeguard the Constitution and opined that Siddaramaiah has all chances to be the next CM and once he assumes the chair, he should work to give new life to the ‘Saint literature’ (Santa Sahitya) by constituting a committee.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddaramaiah 75-kg cake Kanaka Jayanti
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
All-women bench to hear matters in Supreme court
The late Sunanda Pushkar along with husband and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (File Photo)
Sunanda Pushkar murder case: Delhi police moves HC against Shashi Tharoor's discharge
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)
Amid support for Modi, steady grumble about unemployment in Gujarat
MLC K Kavitha. (File Photo)
'Not scared of BJP's cheap politics': Telangana MLC Kavitha refuses involvement in Delhi liquor scam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp