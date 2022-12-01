Wife, paramour kill man, dump body on Mysuru Rd

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 48-year-old man, who had gone missing from Soladevanahalli, was found murdered near the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway in Ramanagara. The police have arrested his wife and her paramour. The victim, Desegowda, was a resident of Somashettihalli in Chikkabanavara. The police have arrested his wife Jayalakshmi, 32, and Ashok, 25.

The police said that Desegowda was looking after a farm and living with his family there for 16 years while his wife was working in a garment factory. His wife was close to Ashok and he was suspecting that they were having an affair. On Monday, Jayalakshmi filed a complaint with the Soladevnahalli police stating that her husband left for Ramanagara on Sunday morning for some work but had not returned.

“A probe was started and it was found that there was no consistency in the statement of Jayalakshmi. She was picked up for questioning and she admitted that she along with her paramour had murdered her husband, following which Ashok was also arrested.

They revealed that they strangulated him to death on Sunday morning and dumped the body near the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway in Ramanagara Rural police station limits. They claimed that they murdered him as he was harassing Jayalakshmi over her illicit relationship,” the police added.

BENGALURU: A 48-year-old man, who had gone missing from Soladevanahalli, was found murdered near the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway in Ramanagara. The police have arrested his wife and her paramour. The victim, Desegowda, was a resident of Somashettihalli in Chikkabanavara. The police have arrested his wife Jayalakshmi, 32, and Ashok, 25. The police said that Desegowda was looking after a farm and living with his family there for 16 years while his wife was working in a garment factory. His wife was close to Ashok and he was suspecting that they were having an affair. On Monday, Jayalakshmi filed a complaint with the Soladevnahalli police stating that her husband left for Ramanagara on Sunday morning for some work but had not returned. “A probe was started and it was found that there was no consistency in the statement of Jayalakshmi. She was picked up for questioning and she admitted that she along with her paramour had murdered her husband, following which Ashok was also arrested. They revealed that they strangulated him to death on Sunday morning and dumped the body near the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway in Ramanagara Rural police station limits. They claimed that they murdered him as he was harassing Jayalakshmi over her illicit relationship,” the police added.