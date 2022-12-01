Home States Karnataka

Wife, paramour kill man, dump body on Mysuru Rd

They revealed that they strangulated him to death on Sunday morning and dumped the body near the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway in Ramanagara Rural police station limits.

Published: 01st December 2022 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2022 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustration)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A 48-year-old man, who had gone missing from Soladevanahalli, was found murdered near the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway in Ramanagara. The police have arrested his wife and her paramour. The victim, Desegowda, was a resident of Somashettihalli in Chikkabanavara. The police have arrested his wife Jayalakshmi, 32, and Ashok, 25.

The police said that Desegowda was looking after a farm and living with his family there for 16 years while his wife was working in a garment factory. His wife was close to Ashok and he was suspecting that they were having an affair. On Monday, Jayalakshmi filed a complaint with the Soladevnahalli police stating that her husband left for Ramanagara on Sunday morning for some work but had not returned.

“A probe was started and it was found that there was no consistency in the statement of Jayalakshmi. She was picked up for questioning and she admitted that she along with her paramour had murdered her husband, following which Ashok was also arrested.

They revealed that they strangulated him to death on Sunday morning and dumped the body near the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway in Ramanagara Rural police station limits. They claimed that they murdered him as he was harassing Jayalakshmi over her illicit relationship,” the police added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
wife Paramour murder Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway Ramanagara
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
All-women bench to hear matters in Supreme court
The late Sunanda Pushkar along with husband and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (File Photo)
Sunanda Pushkar murder case: Delhi police moves HC against Shashi Tharoor's discharge
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)
Amid support for Modi, steady grumble about unemployment in Gujarat
MLC K Kavitha. (File Photo)
'Not scared of BJP's cheap politics': Telangana MLC Kavitha refuses involvement in Delhi liquor scam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp