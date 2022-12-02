Home States Karnataka

2 students injured as electric cable falls on school bus

After the two injured students underwent treatment, all the students and school staff left for Adilabad in another vehicle.

Published: 02nd December 2022 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2022 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Trivandrum school buses

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Two students were injured when an electric wire fell on a school bus near the Sai Baba temple at Kallur village in Kuntala Mandal of Nirmal district on Thursday. The injured have been shifted to Bhainsa area hospital for treatment. 

According to police, the incident occurred when the school bus of an Adilabad-based private institution was moving towards Kallur Sai Baba temple from the Basara Saraswathi temple. There were 56 people on board when the incident occurred.

After the two injured students underwent treatment, all the students and school staff left for Adilabad in another vehicle. According to ASI Dev Rao, the school staff have not lodged any police complaint.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
electric wire school bus injured students
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
VHP releases over 400 alleged 'Love Jihad' cases; to launch awareness against religious conversion
Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi leaves the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office. (Photo | PTI)
Money laundering: Nora Fatehi appears before ED in case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar
Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala (Photo | Facebook)
Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar 'detained' in California 
Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
SC quashes Kerala HC order granting anticipatory bail to four in ISRO espionage case 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp