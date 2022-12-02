2 students injured as electric cable falls on school bus

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Two students were injured when an electric wire fell on a school bus near the Sai Baba temple at Kallur village in Kuntala Mandal of Nirmal district on Thursday. The injured have been shifted to Bhainsa area hospital for treatment.

According to police, the incident occurred when the school bus of an Adilabad-based private institution was moving towards Kallur Sai Baba temple from the Basara Saraswathi temple. There were 56 people on board when the incident occurred.

After the two injured students underwent treatment, all the students and school staff left for Adilabad in another vehicle. According to ASI Dev Rao, the school staff have not lodged any police complaint.

