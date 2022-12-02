Home States Karnataka

Leopard kills woman in backyard of her house, Mysuru

The deceased is Meghana, a resident of S Kebbehundi village in T Narasipur taluk.

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Close on the heels of a 20-year-old student being killed by a leopard in the rural hinterland of T Narasipur in Mysuru district, another 23-year-old student was attacked and killed by a leopard in the backyard of her house on Thursday evening.

The deceased is Meghana, a resident of S Kebbehundi village in T Narasipur taluk. The girl, who was seriously injured in the attack, died at a government hospital in T Narasipur.

As the news spread like wildfire, angry villagers from across the taluk gathered in front of the Taluk General Hospital where they raised slogans against the forest department officials for failing to catch the leopard.

Though foresters have increased surveillance, they are not able to track the movements of the leopard. Several villagers of Kebbehundi and neighbouring villages who spotted the leopard a week ago had alerted the forest department.

“If they had paid heed to our warning, the young woman could have been saved. We urge the authorities to provide compensation to the kin of the deceased,” said Ramesh, a villager.

