Renovation of 6,000 classrooms misses deadline

BENGALURU: The renovation work for 6,000 classrooms in Karnataka that was expected to be completed by December end of this year, started only in November. Officials from the Department of Public Instruction said the work is likely to take around 18 months to finish.

Responding to several complaints against the crumbling infrastructure in government schools, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had approved Rs 1,000 crore for the renovation of 6,000 classrooms in the state. Dr Vishal R, commissioner of the Department of Public Instruction, told The New Indian Express that they are expecting Rs 200 crore to be sanctioned by year-end.

The rain has caused more damage to the classrooms and is also a reason for the delay in starting the work, he said, adding, Rs 60 to Rs 70 crore fund is needed for every district to carry out basic repair work like tiling and flooring. He also said there is a shortage of engineers. Vishal also highlighted poor toilet conditions in the schools.

Educationist and General Secretary of Karnataka Associated Management of English Medium Schools (KAMS) D Shashi Kumar said very very little work is being done on the ground as against tall claims being made by the department. There should be a proper plan to execute the work. Only announcing it, with an eye on the election, is not enough.

Kumar added, “So far we are only addressing the infrastructure aspect of classrooms and not the quality of education. The government has failed in improving the quality of learning when compared to other states. Both need to be done simultaneously.”

