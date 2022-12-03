Home States Karnataka

Air India’s San Francisco flight resumes after 8 months

The direct distance between the two cities is approximately 13,993 km and they are diametrically at opposite ends of the world, with a time zone change of around 13.5 hours.

Published: 03rd December 2022 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2022 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

Air India

Representational image of Air India. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Air India has resumed its non-stop flight connecting Bengaluru and San Francisco from Friday. The flight will operate thrice a week on Fridays, Sundays and Wednesdays, with the Boeing 777-200LR aircraft. The airline launched its first direct flight between the cities on January 9, 2021, (from the US) and operated its last flight in March 2022.

AI 175 left Bengaluru at 2.20 pm on Friday and will reach San Francisco at 5 pm local time the same day. The first return flight AI 176 will leave San Francisco on December 2 at 9 pm and reach Bengaluru on December 4 at 4.25 am, said an official release.

The direct distance between the two cities is approximately 13,993 km and they are diametrically at opposite ends of the world, with a time zone change of around 13.5 hours. “The total flight time on this route will be of more than 17 hours, depending on the wind speed on that particular day. The route for this flight will be the safest, fastest and most economical,” the release added.

This will take Air India’s India-US frequency to 37 non-stop flights a week. At present, the airline operates non-stop flights from Delhi to New  York, Newark, Washington DC, San Francisco, and Chicago and from Mumbai to Newark. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Air India Bengaluru San Francisco
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland on Monday | PTI
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp