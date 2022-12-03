Bommai: Names of minority voters not removed from list

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday brushed aside allegations that the names of people from minority communities are being deleted from the electoral roll in the state. “It is all false,” Bommai told reporters here. He said the Election Commission of India and election authorities in the state have taken note of it. The deletion and addition of names are done by the ECI only, he said. “The State Government has already urged the ECI to consider allegations of deletion and addition of names seriously and initiate an inquiry. Moreover, some names in the voters’ list are in one or more constituencies and the ECI will initiate action on such names,” he said. Reacting to reports of police personnel attacking a student who was assaulted by a group of students for waving the Kannada flag in Belagavi, the CM said, “The police commissioner has been asked to hold an inquiry and submit a report. Depending on the outcome of the probe, the errant officials, if any, will be punished.”