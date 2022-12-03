Govt will protect interest of Kannadigas everywhere: CM

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that the State Government is committed to protecting the interest of Kannadigas residing in any state of the country and across the world. Speaking after launching development works in Ramdurg near Belagavi, Bommai said that his government is working on developing 1,800-gram panchayats in Karnataka which are located on the borders of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Goa and Telangana, said Bommai.“For the overall development of North Karnataka, the government will soon announce a special project,’’ he added.

The CM said that the government will also chalk out a special project to develop roads in border areas. Through the Kannada Development Authority, he said the State Government will release Rs 100 crore for the development of Kannada schools in border areas of neighbouring states.“All Kannadigas living on the other side of the border are our people. Since the neighbouring states have neglected Kannada schools there, the State Government will ensure that those schools get all facilities,’’ he added.

Bommai said that the State Government has set aside Rs 10 crore each for the construction of Kannada Bhavan in Solapur (Maharashtra) and Kasaragod (Kerala) and Goa. Bommai assured that his government will ensure the overall development of Belagavi, and said that for the development of irrigation, industries and agriculture sectors in the border district, the government will extend all needed support.

He lauded the efforts of Ramadurg MLA Mahadevappa Yadwas for the development of Ramadurg and said the latter brought in Rs 2,900 crore for the development of his constituency. Earlier, Bommai unveiled the bronze statue of Lord Basaveshwara at Basaveshwara Circle in Ramadurg. He said that his government has taken an initiative to implement a drinking water supply project for Ramadurg taluk at an estimated cost of Rs 439 crore.

Maha mins’ visit to Belagavi not good: Bommai

In connection with the December 6 visit of two senior Maharashtra ministers to Belagavi amid the border row, CM Basavaraj Bommai took exception to the proposed visit saying the visit was not good. Karnataka chief secretary has written to his Maharashtra counterpart stating that “it is not advisable for the two ministers to visit Belagavi at a time when the situation here is volatile”, Bommai said. The two Ministers - Chandrakant Patil and Shambhuraj Desai - were appointed to tackle the border issue with their legal team. They were likely to meet leaders of the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti.

Assault on student: 4, including 3 minors, identified

The police have identified four people, including three minors, for their alleged role in connection with the assault of a student for displaying the Kannada flag during a function at KLS Gogte PU College in Belagavi on Friday. A police complaint was lodged by the injured student. The police have identified the accused and are conducting an inquiry.

