Karnataka Lokayukta BS Patil talks tough, tells cops to work with zeal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Talking tough with police officials working in the anti-corruption agency, Lokayukta Justice BS Patil said if there is rampant corruption and people are suffering because of it, it reflects the inefficiency of the Lokayukta police.

Speaking after inaugurating a two-day workshop on conducting an effective investigation into cases registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act and Karnataka Lokayukta Act, Justice BS Patil said people’s expectations of the Lokayukta is very high, after the power to investigate cases under the PC Act was restored. It is the duty of all staff of the anti-corruption watchdog to work to meet these expectations.

“Investigations should be done with zeal. I am not bothered about how you (police officers) worked in the

past. But here, I need you to be completely motivated and focused. There is no limitation or pressure from elected representatives. But if anyone is found to be working against the goals of this institution, they will not continue even for a minute. There is an internal mechanism in place where I get reports on the performance of the staff,” Justice BS Patil added.

He said the agency will become a laughing stock if there is any wrongdoing by its staff. “We keep doing several operations. If any case of passing of information is found, all other investigation will be kept aside and a probe taken up to find out who leaked the information first,” the Lokayukta warned.

Meanwhile, he said a 25-point directive has been issued to police on investigation and prosecution, and some officers are doing a commendable work while others were not up to the mark in districts. “There is rampant corruption and people are crying because of that in your district, your action and inefficiency are the reasons for that,” Justice Patil said, asking officers to keep visiting government offices, hospitals and agricultural centres to know what’s happening there. Further, he added the conviction rate should be 85-90 per cent in corruption cases.

BENGALURU: Talking tough with police officials working in the anti-corruption agency, Lokayukta Justice BS Patil said if there is rampant corruption and people are suffering because of it, it reflects the inefficiency of the Lokayukta police. Speaking after inaugurating a two-day workshop on conducting an effective investigation into cases registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act and Karnataka Lokayukta Act, Justice BS Patil said people’s expectations of the Lokayukta is very high, after the power to investigate cases under the PC Act was restored. It is the duty of all staff of the anti-corruption watchdog to work to meet these expectations. “Investigations should be done with zeal. I am not bothered about how you (police officers) worked in the past. But here, I need you to be completely motivated and focused. There is no limitation or pressure from elected representatives. But if anyone is found to be working against the goals of this institution, they will not continue even for a minute. There is an internal mechanism in place where I get reports on the performance of the staff,” Justice BS Patil added. He said the agency will become a laughing stock if there is any wrongdoing by its staff. “We keep doing several operations. If any case of passing of information is found, all other investigation will be kept aside and a probe taken up to find out who leaked the information first,” the Lokayukta warned. Meanwhile, he said a 25-point directive has been issued to police on investigation and prosecution, and some officers are doing a commendable work while others were not up to the mark in districts. “There is rampant corruption and people are crying because of that in your district, your action and inefficiency are the reasons for that,” Justice Patil said, asking officers to keep visiting government offices, hospitals and agricultural centres to know what’s happening there. Further, he added the conviction rate should be 85-90 per cent in corruption cases.