Home States Karnataka

Share traffic control room nos with hosps, state told

A division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Ashok S Kinagi passed the order after hearing a PIL filed by Bharat Punarutthana Trust.

Published: 03rd December 2022 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2022 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday directed the state government to share dedicated emergency traffic control room numbers with government and private hospitals and seek their response about ambulance drivers working under their establishments.

The court said that easy movement can be facilitated whenever they provide route details through those dedicated numbers and also check fake calls if the hospitals provide the contact numbers of ambulance drivers in response to the government’s request.

A division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Ashok S Kinagi passed the order after hearing a PIL filed by Bharat Punarutthana Trust. Meanwhile, the government informed the court that only 3,368 ambulances are fitted with GPS out of a total of 12,107 government and private, in the state.

Regarding the tender invited for advance ambulance service in the state, the government informed the court that it was opened on November 28, 2022, but no bids were received, and hence, it will be refloated with prior approval of the government within the next 15 days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court state government traffic control room Emergency Numbers
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland on Monday | PTI
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp