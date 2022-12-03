Share traffic control room nos with hosps, state told

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday directed the state government to share dedicated emergency traffic control room numbers with government and private hospitals and seek their response about ambulance drivers working under their establishments.

The court said that easy movement can be facilitated whenever they provide route details through those dedicated numbers and also check fake calls if the hospitals provide the contact numbers of ambulance drivers in response to the government’s request.

A division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Ashok S Kinagi passed the order after hearing a PIL filed by Bharat Punarutthana Trust. Meanwhile, the government informed the court that only 3,368 ambulances are fitted with GPS out of a total of 12,107 government and private, in the state.

Regarding the tender invited for advance ambulance service in the state, the government informed the court that it was opened on November 28, 2022, but no bids were received, and hence, it will be refloated with prior approval of the government within the next 15 days.

