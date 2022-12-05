‘Join CFI’ graffiti in Shikaripura taluk, case filed

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: A suo motu case was filed after graffiti of the banned Campus Front of India (CFI) were found in many places at Shiralakoppa in Shikaripura taluk on November 28, which read ‘Join CFI’, along with other slogans.

The graffiti was found on electric poles, walls and boards across many areas. An officer of the police intelligence wing noticed the graffiti, and based on his complaint, a suo motu case was filed under the Karnataka Open Places Disfigur­ement Act. The FIR states the intention of the graffiti is to disturb harmony in Shiralakoppa.

Cops paint over graffiti

The incident came to light only on Sunday. Police officers, who swung into action, found graffiti on a compound wall near the old petrol bunk, on electric poles on Bhovi Colony Road, and other areas of Shiralakoppa. Graffiti were also seen on the walls of houses near Bilal Masjid and Farooq Masjid. Police have removed the graffiti.

‘Govt will take action’

Local MLA KS Eshwarappa and MP BY Raghavendra said on Sunday that the government will take action to nab those who had drawn the graffiti and written slogans supporting CFI at Shiralakoppa. “Anti-social elements become active at night. They murder people, hurl bombs and paint such graffiti. The government will take action against such anti-social elements,” said Eshwarappa.:

