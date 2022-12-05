Home States Karnataka

Bengaluru: Neighbour kills octogenarian, hides body in wardrobe

Parvathamma had left the house on Friday evening, informing family members that she was going out to buy betel leaf and would be back soon. However, she did not return.

Published: 05th December 2022 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2022 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A woman allegedly murdered her octogenarian neighbour and escaped after hiding the body in a wardrobe. The incident took place in Attibele of Anekal taluk. Police said the deceased has been identified as Parvathamma (80), a resident of Neraluru village.

The police are on the lookout for the accused, Payal Khan (aged about 26). “Parvathamma had moved with her family to a rented house on the second floor of a building about nine months ago and the accused lived on the third floor of the building for 10 months. Parvathamma had left the house on Friday evening, informing family members that she was going out to buy betel leaf and would be back soon. However, she did not return and her family started searching for her,” police said.

On Saturday, her son, Ramesh, lodged a missing person complaint.  “Meanwhile, Ramesh’s wife informed him that Parvathamma had told her that the neighbour upstairs was inviting her home and they should check there once, but the house was locked on Saturday evening. As it was locked even on Sunday morning, Ramesh grew suspicious and informed the police.

When the house was searched, the body was found in a wardrobe,” the police said. The miscreant had smothered the elderly woman and hidden her body in the wardrobe after tying her limbs. “About 80 grams of gold the woman was wearing are missing. It appears to be a murder for gain. We are looking for the killer,” the police added.

