Mangaluru blast accused, aide attended ‘jungle survival’ camp

Published: 06th December 2022 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2022 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

H Mohammed Shariq (24) of Thirthahalli in Shivamogga, the prime accused in the autorickshaw blast. (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Divya Cutinho
Express News Service

MANGALURU: Mohammad Shariq, the prime accused in Mangaluru blast case and his accomplice Maaz Muneer Ahmed, who is also an accused in the 2020 terror graffiti case in Mangaluru, had attended a camp to learn ‘jungle survival’ skills.

The camp was held at Kodagu in May and Shariq and Maaz stayed at a homestay months before Shivamogga clashes in which they were arrested.

“The accused learnt basic skills about survival in the jungle. They used the camp experience for their further mission. After attending the camp, they returned to Shivamogga. It was just a common camp but they learnt few basic survival techniques. Thereafter, they used all their engineering skills and started making bombs and even conducted a trial blast on the banks of the Tunga river. The accused had bigger plans and they were prepared for it, “ said a senior police officer.

The duo participated in wilderness survival and bushcraft skills, a practice oriented workshop by experts and ex-army personnel, the organisers claim. The survival camp is organised for those staying at the homestay to build confidence and ability to handle any kind of outdoor challenges to save their lives and those of others when needed in any emergency.

The camp was held between May 27 and 29 this year and it was open for all, including women and children. The campsite was located remotely under the Brahmagiri hills and the participants had to cook their own food and the participants were charged Rs 2,000 per day inclusive of trek, drive and other additional activities.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency has started interrogation of the homestay owner and are seeking further details about the duo.

