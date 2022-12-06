Home States Karnataka

‘Siddu CM’ campaign should stop, focus on Congress win: Muniyappa

Veteran Congress leader and seven-time MP KH Muniyappa took exception to a group of partymen in Kolar projecting senior party leader Siddaramaiah as the chief ministerial candidate.

Published: 06th December 2022

By V Velayudham
“The focus of the party should be on the overall development of the state”, he said. While addressing a meeting of Congress leaders and workers for the first time after it was reported that Siddaramaiah could possibly contest from Kolar, Muniyappa said that it was “very painful” for him to note that neither the state Congress leaders nor the party high command has taken any step to look into the manner in which he was defeated in the Lok Sabha poll, apparently referring to alleged infighting in the party which led to his defeat.

Muniyappa said in his speech that senior Congress leader V.R. Sudharshan will take up with the state high command and apprise them of the issues discussed in the meeting. On Siddaramaiah’s proposed candidature from Kolar, Muniyappa said he would welcome the senior leader as his only concern was that the Congress should become stronger in Kolar and Chikballapur districts.

He, however, made it clear that some leaders should immediately refrain from creating groupism by arranging meetings at village and hobli-levels. “If I open my mouth, there will be a rift in the Congress,” he said. “All should join together and ensure that all 11 Assembly segments vote in favour of the Congress in Kolar and Chikballapur districts,” he said. 

