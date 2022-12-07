Home States Karnataka

Mapping of elephant corridor under way in Kodagu

large populations of wild elephants moved freely between Kodagu and Kerala states even as the Bramhagiri-Nagarahole-Wayanad forest was known to be an age-old elephant corridor.

Elephant image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Prajna G R
MADIKERI : Elephants are migratory beings and tigers are known to be territorial. However, with forests depleting to make way for human-centric development, wildlife conflict is peaking, as is evident in Kodagu. Nevertheless, experts opine that the conflict can be addressed scientifically by not just establishing conflict-mitigation projects, but by connecting fragmented forest areas.

While humans are confined to district, state, national and international borders, the wildlife, especially elephants, migrate without borders. Similarly, a large population of wild elephants moved freely between Kodagu and Kerala states even as Bramhagiri-Nagarahole-Wayanad forest was known to be an age-old elephant corridor.

However, this corridor has now been fragmented and the Kodagu division of the Forest Department is keen on connecting the fragmented forest area to make way for the free movement of the elephants. This in turn will also create a large undisturbed forest area for the territorial tigers too.

“Over 150 acres of two private coffee estates has disconnected the elephant corridor and is disrupting free movement of the elephants. The department is in talks with estate owners to purchase the land and establish an elephant corridor,” said B N Niranjan Murthy, Chief Conservator of Forests of Kodagu division.

A huge gap between Bramhagiri and Wayanad forest area has forced the elephants to tread through villages and on roads to continue their migration. An estimate of Rs 25 crore has been drawn to procure private lands even as the department holds a vision to invest on a flyover in an area for vehicle movement.

