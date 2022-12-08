Home States Karnataka

A day after, Maharashtra-Karnataka border back to normal 

Private vehicles from Maharashtra, Karnataka and other states were seen plying without problems. At the toll plaza, few police personnel and a jeep were stationed to prevent any untoward incident.

Published: 08th December 2022 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2022 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

Vehicles pass through the Kognoli toll plaza along the Karnataka-Maharashtra border on Wednesday evening.

By Tushar Majukar
Express News Service

KUGNOLI, KARNATAKA-MAHARASHTRA BORDER : A day after pro-Maharashtra activists held a big protest over the border dispute that disrupted traffic on the busy Pune-Bengaluru National Highway, the Kognoli toll plaza near Nipani on the Karnataka-Maharashtra border witnessed normal life on Wednesday.

Private vehicles from Maharashtra, Karnataka and other states were seen plying without any problem. At the toll plaza, a few police personnel and a jeep were stationed to prevent any untoward incident. The police checked only the vehicles that aroused their suspicion and allowed others to pass. But transport corporation buses from both states continued to remain suspended.

Amar Pawar, a resident of Kagal along the border in Maharashtra, said that people on both sides  are facing difficulties because of cancelled bus services. Buses from both sides are stopping about a kilometre from the toll plaza. From there, people have to walk 5 km to reach Kagal and catch another bus to move ahead, he added.

Kishore Patil alias Gopi, a tea shop owner at the toll plaza, said businesses near the border have suffered big losses because of the dispute. On Tuesday, all business establishments had to shut because of the protest. On Wednesday, the business is almost nil, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute Kognoli toll plaza
India Matters
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Delhi Dialogues. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Will have light-touch regulations on OTT: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Student activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid (Photo | Facebook, PTI)
Sharjeel Imam in SC over Delhi HC's remark on links with Umar Khalid
Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. (Photo| Express)
Rajasthan Congress gets HC jolt during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
Parliament winter session: Inflation, quota, jobs set to raise heat in house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp