Home States Karnataka

Janardhana Reddy eyes comeback from Gangavati, keeps all options open

The buzz is that if BJP gives a ticket, either he or his wife will contest, and if no ticket is offered, he could launch his own party.

Published: 08th December 2022 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2022 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Former minister Gali Janardhana Reddy at Anjanadri Hills recently

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

BALLARI: Former minister and mining baron Gali Janardhana Reddy’s decision to “reenter” state politics has sent ripples in both BJP and Congress. His second political innings, likely from Gangavati in Koppal district, could be by launching his own party, joining the YSR Congress Party of Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy or remaining with BJP.

It is said that he is focusing on Koppal and not Ballari, once his dominion, because of his strained relationship with Transport Minister and once-trusted aide B Sriramulu and BJP. The mining baron has been barred by the Supreme Court from entering Ballari in Karnataka and Anantapur and Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh for his alleged role in an illegal iron ore mining case.

Making his intentions clear, Reddy has purchased a house in Vaddaratti on Kanakagiri Road in Gangavati from where he is expected to rework his political way up. He and his followers recently visited Anjanadri Hills to seek blessings at the famous Hanuman temple before starting the endeavour.

The buzz is that if BJP gives a ticket, either he or his wife will contest, and if no ticket is offered, he could launch his own party. This is what has shaken BJP as he could eat into its vote base. “I will tell you all about my next political move after December 18. I am a follower of BJP from day one of my political journey. Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and senior leader Sushma Swaraj are my inspiration. I am waiting for the decision of the BJP top brass,” Reddy told reporters recently.  

“I chose Gangavati town because I don’t want to stay in Bengaluru. North Karnataka and Kalyana Karnataka are close to my heart. I want to serve my people,” he had said.There is also talk of Reddy joining hands with YSR Congress as one of his family members is an MP from the party in Andhra Pradesh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gali Janardhana Reddy
India Matters
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Delhi Dialogues. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Will have light-touch regulations on OTT: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Student activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid (Photo | Facebook, PTI)
Sharjeel Imam in SC over Delhi HC's remark on links with Umar Khalid
Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. (Photo| Express)
Rajasthan Congress gets HC jolt during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
Parliament winter session: Inflation, quota, jobs set to raise heat in house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp