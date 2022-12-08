Janardhana Reddy eyes comeback from Gangavati, keeps all options open

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

BALLARI: Former minister and mining baron Gali Janardhana Reddy’s decision to “reenter” state politics has sent ripples in both BJP and Congress. His second political innings, likely from Gangavati in Koppal district, could be by launching his own party, joining the YSR Congress Party of Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy or remaining with BJP.

It is said that he is focusing on Koppal and not Ballari, once his dominion, because of his strained relationship with Transport Minister and once-trusted aide B Sriramulu and BJP. The mining baron has been barred by the Supreme Court from entering Ballari in Karnataka and Anantapur and Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh for his alleged role in an illegal iron ore mining case.

Making his intentions clear, Reddy has purchased a house in Vaddaratti on Kanakagiri Road in Gangavati from where he is expected to rework his political way up. He and his followers recently visited Anjanadri Hills to seek blessings at the famous Hanuman temple before starting the endeavour.

The buzz is that if BJP gives a ticket, either he or his wife will contest, and if no ticket is offered, he could launch his own party. This is what has shaken BJP as he could eat into its vote base. “I will tell you all about my next political move after December 18. I am a follower of BJP from day one of my political journey. Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and senior leader Sushma Swaraj are my inspiration. I am waiting for the decision of the BJP top brass,” Reddy told reporters recently.

“I chose Gangavati town because I don’t want to stay in Bengaluru. North Karnataka and Kalyana Karnataka are close to my heart. I want to serve my people,” he had said.There is also talk of Reddy joining hands with YSR Congress as one of his family members is an MP from the party in Andhra Pradesh.

BALLARI: Former minister and mining baron Gali Janardhana Reddy’s decision to “reenter” state politics has sent ripples in both BJP and Congress. His second political innings, likely from Gangavati in Koppal district, could be by launching his own party, joining the YSR Congress Party of Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy or remaining with BJP. It is said that he is focusing on Koppal and not Ballari, once his dominion, because of his strained relationship with Transport Minister and once-trusted aide B Sriramulu and BJP. The mining baron has been barred by the Supreme Court from entering Ballari in Karnataka and Anantapur and Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh for his alleged role in an illegal iron ore mining case. Making his intentions clear, Reddy has purchased a house in Vaddaratti on Kanakagiri Road in Gangavati from where he is expected to rework his political way up. He and his followers recently visited Anjanadri Hills to seek blessings at the famous Hanuman temple before starting the endeavour. The buzz is that if BJP gives a ticket, either he or his wife will contest, and if no ticket is offered, he could launch his own party. This is what has shaken BJP as he could eat into its vote base. “I will tell you all about my next political move after December 18. I am a follower of BJP from day one of my political journey. Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and senior leader Sushma Swaraj are my inspiration. I am waiting for the decision of the BJP top brass,” Reddy told reporters recently. “I chose Gangavati town because I don’t want to stay in Bengaluru. North Karnataka and Kalyana Karnataka are close to my heart. I want to serve my people,” he had said.There is also talk of Reddy joining hands with YSR Congress as one of his family members is an MP from the party in Andhra Pradesh.