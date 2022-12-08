Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Want to see dolphins leaping playfully? Visit Devbagh

The Karnataka Forest Department has come out with a unique plan to enable tourists to catch a glimpse of dolphins, free of cost.

Published: 08th December 2022 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2022 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

A humpback dolphin breaches near Devbagh in Karwar | EXPRESS

By Subhash Chandra N S
Express News Service

KARWAR : Next time when you are in Devbagh near Karwar, hold your breath! Just fix your gaze on the Kali river and you will see dolphins playfully leaping. The Karnataka Forest Department has come out with a unique plan to enable tourists to catch a glimpse of dolphins, free of cost.

The department, through its Marine and Coastal Ecosystem Cell, has decided to allow people to have a clear view of marine life from a particular point in Devbagh - a first of its kind experiment in the country.

Dolphins are indicators of a healthy ecosystem. They thrive in clean waters.  The proposal is a new one, but has been inspired from an old habit of the people of Karwar who jostle to watch dolphins in the Kali river estuary.

Several types of dolphins have been spotted: Expert

“Normally, people watch dolphins from the Kali River bridge. Our Coastal and Marine Ecosystem Cell decided to build a platform from where dolphins can be spotted at Devbagh,” Vasanth Reddy, Conservator of Forests, Uttara Kannada district, told TNIE.

At present, Devbagh Jungle Lodges and Resorts organises ‘Dolphin Safari’ twice every day by taking tourists in a boat. However, the locals say the sight of dolphins is not an unusual thing for them. “I have seen dolphins from a very close range here. Sometimes they are in groups and sometimes single,” said Kiran Vasudevamurthy, a student of Marine Biology Department (MBD), Karnataka University Dharwad (KUD).

Suraj S Pujar, another researcher at MBD, KUD said there are many varieties of dolphins which have been sighted here. “Humpback dolphin can be commonly sighted and sometimes finless porpoise can be seen. Both thrive in shallow waters. There are some rare ones too like pan-tropical spotted dolphin and spinner dolphin,” said Shivakumar Haragi, Assistant Professor, MBD, KUD.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Devbagh Karnataka Forest Department Dolphin
India Matters
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Delhi Dialogues. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Will have light-touch regulations on OTT: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Student activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid (Photo | Facebook, PTI)
Sharjeel Imam in SC over Delhi HC's remark on links with Umar Khalid
Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. (Photo| Express)
Rajasthan Congress gets HC jolt during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
Parliament winter session: Inflation, quota, jobs set to raise heat in house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp