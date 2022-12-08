PM Modi to inaugurate Aero India to be held in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 14th edition of Aero India, to be held in Bengaluru from February 13 to 17, CM Basavaraj Bommai said on Wednesday.

The five-day event will be held at Air Force Station Yelahanka. Senior officers from the Ministry of Defence had recently met Bommai to discuss issues related to Aero India 2023.

The team also took up on-site assessment of the Air Force Station and fast-tracked planning and execution of the mega event.

Speaking after inaugurating Collins Aerospace Global Engineering & Tech Centre in Bengaluru, the CM said Aero India is an international event and aerospace companies located in the state should utilise the platform to highlight their work and the opportunities in the state. Collins Aerospace manufactures, assembles an tests commercial aircraft products.

The chief minister said Indian engineers are highly talented and his dream is to have a facility in Bengaluru that can manufacture all components for aircraft.

