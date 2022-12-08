Home States Karnataka

PM Modi to inaugurate Aero India to be held in Bengaluru

The chief minister said Indian engineers are highly talented and his dream is to have a facility in Bengaluru that can manufacture all components for aircraft.

Published: 08th December 2022 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2022 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 14th edition of Aero India, to be held in Bengaluru from February 13 to 17, CM Basavaraj Bommai said on Wednesday.

The five-day event will be held at Air Force Station Yelahanka. Senior officers from the Ministry of Defence had recently met Bommai to discuss issues related to Aero India 2023.

The team also took up on-site assessment of the Air Force Station and fast-tracked planning and execution of the mega event.

Speaking after inaugurating Collins Aerospace Global Engineering & Tech Centre in Bengaluru, the CM said Aero India is an international event and aerospace companies located in the state should utilise the platform to highlight their work and the opportunities in the state. Collins Aerospace manufactures, assembles an tests commercial aircraft products.

The chief minister said Indian engineers are highly talented and his dream is to have a facility in Bengaluru that can manufacture all components for aircraft.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
14th edition of Aero India
India Matters
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Delhi Dialogues. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Will have light-touch regulations on OTT: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Student activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid (Photo | Facebook, PTI)
Sharjeel Imam in SC over Delhi HC's remark on links with Umar Khalid
Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. (Photo| Express)
Rajasthan Congress gets HC jolt during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
Parliament winter session: Inflation, quota, jobs set to raise heat in house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp