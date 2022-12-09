Home States Karnataka

64-year-old postmaster in Karnataka opens record number of postal accounts in a day

Postal Inspector Mohan Babu and Mail Overseer Mahendar in his office rendered invaluable assistance.

D.K Ranganath, Branch Postmaster, Dasanur branch post office in Mysuru district opened a record number of savings account in a single day.

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a unique achievement which is the first such in the state and probably the only such in the country, a Branch Postmaster has opened 151 postal savings accounts in a single day. D K Ranganath, the 64-year-old Branch Postmaster of Dasanur Branch Post Office in Nanjangud Division in Mysuru district created the record on Monday (December 5).

Having joined the Postal department on December 7, 1977, he has completed 45 years of service as a Dak Sevak and will retire on November 23 next year. The villages of Dasanaru, Paduvalamarali, Outhalapur and Ramashettypura are covered by this branch office. The good rapport and his personal connection with the villagers have helped him achieve this feat, says his superior.

Speaking to TNIE, Ranganath said, “All the accounts I opened are Recurring Deposit ones. The 151 accounts were opened at a cost of Rs 100 each and they will deposit a similar sum every month. I have worked here for 45 years and everyone knows me and I asked them to come over and open their accounts on Monday.” He worked on these RD accounts continuously from 9 am to 6 pm on the day, he added.

H C Sadananda, Superintendent of Posts, Nanjangud Division said, “Dak Sevaks work only for three to four hours daily. They need to take care of the post offices as well as carry out mail delivery. They retire by the age of 65. In this specific instance, he has gone out of his way to put in a full day’s work and open all the accounts.”

Lauding the service rendered by the postmaster, Sadananda added, “He is adept at understanding new projects of the department and identifying the suitable customers who can be included for different projects. He has ensured all the villagers were brought under an insurance coverage including Rs 10 lakh accident coverage."

