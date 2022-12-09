Home States Karnataka

Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute: Our stand is clear, says Bommai; Siddu seeks PM’s intervention

Bommai said all the necessary steps are being taken to protect the state’s interests and protect Kannadigas.

Published: 09th December 2022 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2022 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former Union minister and Vijayapura City MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal in Vidhana Soudha on Thursday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU, MYSURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that the State Government has taken all steps to protect its interests and has already announced its clear stand on the border dispute with Maharashtra. Speaking to reporters, Bommai said all the necessary steps are being taken to protect the state’s interests and protect Kannadigas. “We have already spoken with DGP and chief secretary of Maharashtra. I have spoken with our party national president JP Nadda and have made our stand clear,” the CM added.

Bommai said during his discussion with Maharashtra CM, he had appealed to his counterpart to maintain peace and tranquillity on their side and Karnataka will take care of it here and there must be no provocation from any side.  Bommai clarified that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had not called him to discuss developments related to the border row.

Meanwhile, addressing reporters in Mysuru, Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah blamed both the governments in Karnataka and Maharashtra for the border issue. He also slammed Bommai for failing to prevail upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene to defuse the tension. Siddaramaiah slammed what he called the reluctance of Karnataka BJP leaders to approach Modi on the issue.

“Why is there violence on the border and why is there a tense atmosphere when both the states have BJP-led governments?” he asked. He said the BJP was using the issue for political purposes.  “Withdrawal of public transport between the two states has hit people,” he said.  Siddaramaiah said that the CM should brief the PM on the situation and urge him to resolve the issue. He said, “The Mahajan Commission report on the matter is final and there can be no compromise on the border issue.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute Basavaraj Bommai
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp