Safety of buses: MSRTC thanks Belagavi cops

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Amid the ongoing border dispute between Karnataka and Maharashtra, the Belagavi police ensured safe passage of 145 buses of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) and hundreds of passenger vehicles from Saundatti Yallammana Gudda pilgrim centre in Belagavi to Maharashtra. MSRTC officials have thanked the Belagavi police for giving them protection.

Over 50,000 people from Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa and Andhra Pradesh visited the temple during a fair organised at Shri Renuka Devi temple of Yallammana Gudda in Saundatti taluk on ‘Hostila Hunnime’.

SP Sanjeev Patil said rumours were being spread on social media that Maharashtra vehicles passing through Saundatti were being attacked.

The assistant superintendent of MSRTC, Atul More, thanked Belagavi police for ensuring safe movement of buses carrying pilgrims. He said the devotees were able to pay obeisance to Goddess Renuka Devi without any difficulty and no untoward incident took place in Saundatti.

