CM Bommai plans overnight village stay on December 17

This will be the first time that Bommai will be taking part in a Grama Vastavya, an initiative started by his predecessor B S Yediyurappa when he was the CM. 

Published: 10th December 2022 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2022 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (File photo |Express)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is likely to take part in a ‘Grama Vastavya’ (village stay) along with Revenue Minister R Ashok at Baada village in Shiggavi taluk, the CM’s home constituency on December 17. This will be the first time that Bommai will be taking part in a Grama Vastavya, an initiative started by his predecessor B S Yediyurappa when he was the CM. 

Revenue Minister R Ashok said Grama Vastavya has become popular as it is benefiting a large number of people. Officials go to each house ahead of the Grama Vastavya programmes in villages and discuss their problems. Since the entire government machinery is present along with the CM during such stays, including DCs, Tahsildhars and SPs, it becomes easier to sort out people’s problems. The demands of villagers range from artificial limbs to physically challenged to seeking land for graveyard to pension for the aged. 

A BJP leader said, “People from various villages gather in one place during such visits. Also, many voters can be reached. This will surely help the CM as Shiggavi is his home constituency.” The Grama Vastaya is being planned at a time when the assembly polls are just a few months away. Sources in the CM’s office, however, said, “Bommai might be interested in spending a night at a hostel where Minister Ashok stays. We have no confirmation on this, but he seems to be interested.”

