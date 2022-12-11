Home States Karnataka

Border dispute: Amit Shah to speak to Karnataka, Maharashtra CMs

Amit Shah has convened a meeting with Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to discuss the ongoing border issue between the two states.

Amit Shah

Amit Shah. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:   Union Home Minister Amit Shah has convened a meeting with Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to discuss the ongoing border issue between the two states, on December 14, informed CM Bommai here on Saturday.  

“A delegation of MPs from Karnataka will be meeting Amit Shah on Monday. I have spoken with Shah already and he told me that he will call me when required. Our stand and the ground realities have been explained to him and it will once again be clarified to him”, Bommai told reporters at Vidhana Soudha.

Bommai said an all-party meeting will be held to discuss the issue. He said he has informally spoken with JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy and Congress leader Siddaramaiah in this regard. The date of the meeting will be decided soon, he said. The CM made it clear that there is no change in the state’s stand as far as the border issue is concerned and the legal battle will be pursued in the Supreme Court.  

