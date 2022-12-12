Karnataka: FIR against pastor for alleged forcible conversion, rape of minor girl

By Express News Service

KOPPAL: The Koppal police have filed an FIR against three persons of a family after they were accused of religious conversion and rape. The three persons have been absconding and the Karatagi police in Koppal are now searching for them. While the first case was registered under provisions of forcible conversion, the second is for allegedly raping a minor girl.

The police said that pastor Satyanarayan alias Samuel has been preaching at a church in Karatagi for many years. Shankar has now lodged an FIR with the police demanding action against the pastor, his wife and his son. The police said that both the complainant and the accused were acquainted with each other, and the children of the complainant were staying at the place of the accused when the rape was reported.

The police said that both the cases are different, but have connections as the accused in both cases belong to the same family. The role of Samuel’s wife is also being probed.

“As per the complaint, the pastor forced Shankar and his family to convert to Christianity four years ago. Then they were practising their new religion though they had not officially converted. Shankar was waiting to expose Samuel who allegedly used to target poor families and would lure them to convert. But in the meantime, Shankar’s minor daughter was raped by the pastor’s son, who is also a minor, and then Shankar lodged a complaint,” said an officer.

The police said that the matter will be clear once the absconding trio are in their net. “We have questioned the complainant and his family members. We are also checking about the claims of forcible conversion in recent years in the Ramanagara area where the complainant and his family live,” the officer added.

