Two Muslim youth threatened by Hindutva activists in Mangaluru

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: In another case of moral policing, two Muslim youth in the company of Hindu girls were allegedly threatened by Hindutva activists at Urwa Station limits in Mangaluru on Saturday night.

The incident occurred around 11.30 pm and victims said they were out for dinner. According to sources, the girls hail from Uttar Pradesh and one of them is said to be a minor. However, Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said the girls’ parents have decided not to lodge a complaint and no case has been registered.

“The victims say they were not assaulted, but were questioned by the accused and so, they have decided not to pursue the case further,” he said. Meanwhile, four Hindutva activists have been arrested over a moral policing incident at a jewellery shop a few days ago.

MANGALURU: In another case of moral policing, two Muslim youth in the company of Hindu girls were allegedly threatened by Hindutva activists at Urwa Station limits in Mangaluru on Saturday night. The incident occurred around 11.30 pm and victims said they were out for dinner. According to sources, the girls hail from Uttar Pradesh and one of them is said to be a minor. However, Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said the girls’ parents have decided not to lodge a complaint and no case has been registered. “The victims say they were not assaulted, but were questioned by the accused and so, they have decided not to pursue the case further,” he said. Meanwhile, four Hindutva activists have been arrested over a moral policing incident at a jewellery shop a few days ago.