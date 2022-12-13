Home States Karnataka

Congress leader Siddaramaiah promises action on Sadashiva panel report

The commission had submitted its report to the government in 2012 when DV Sadananda Gowda was the CM.

Published: 13th December 2022 03:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2022 03:41 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (Photo | EPS)

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (Photo | EPS)

By Devaraj B Hirehalli 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah who, as the chief minister failed to take a decision on the implementation of Justice AJ Sadashiva commission’s report on the classification of the Scheduled Caste (SC) quota for internal reservation, has now declared that if Congress comes to power in Karnataka, they will take action.

The BJP government led by CM Basavaraj Bommai has been trying to impress upon the SC/STs by hiking the quota by 6 per cent ahead of the Assembly elections next year. Siddaramaiah attacked the police for arresting SC left community activists who had tried to lay siege to Bommai’s residence on Sunday, demanding implementation of the report.

“The BJP government has arrested the activists who were demanding the implementation of internal reservation. I condemn it,” he tweeted, and also promised that his party will accept the report, by taking all communities in the SC category into confidence, and recommend the Centre to implement it. In 2018, when Congress lost the assembly polls, the report was cited as one of the factors, after which, the SC left community has broadly leaned towards the BJP, it was said. 

When various factions of the Dalit Sangharsha Samithi held a ‘cultural resistence’ rally on December 6, a resolution was passed to demand the implementation of the Justice AJ Sadashiva commission report. Congress which is scheduled to hold a SC/ST ‘Aikyata Samavesha’ in Chitradurga on January 8 is likely to make an announcement, sources said. The commission had submitted its report to the government in 2012 when DV Sadananda Gowda was the CM.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sadashiva panel report Siddaramaiah  Congress
India Matters
Bhupendra Patel took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second straight term in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Bhupendra Patel takes oath as Chief Minister of Gujarat for second term
Congress leader & former minister Raja Pateria speaking to a gathering. (Photo | Twitter, Shehzad_Ind)
MP: Congress leader calls for 'killing' PM Modi to save Constitution; govt orders FIR
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Ink attack on Maha minister: Police to summon TV journalist again during probe
ustice Dipankar Datta takes oath as Judge of the Supreme Court of India during a ceremony, in New Delhi. (Photo |PTI)
Justice Dipankar Datta sworn in as Supreme Court judge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp