Bengaluru: Doubling project between Heelaige, Karmelaram railway stations to be ready by end of December

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Trains operating on the Bengaluru-Salem line are set to improve their punctuality as a stretch of the Baiyappanahalli-Hosur doubling project between Heelaige and Karmelaram is all set to be commissioned by the end of December.

The 10.5-km stretch will be the first doubling segment to be commissioned by the Karnataka Rail Infrastructure Development Enterprises (K-RIDE).

Speaking to The New Indian Express, a senior official said, "Most of our work is completed. We are planning to invite the Commissioner of Rail Safety for an inspection on December 30. We are looking at operating trains on the newly laid track the same day."

This forms part of the 48-km doubling project between Baiyappanahalli and Hosur being built at a cost of Rs 498 crore.

"The remaining portion, which works out to three-fourths of the project, will be completed in one go by February 2024," the source added.

Asked about the status of the project, another official said, "Only minor finishing works are being carried out now."

The significance lies in the part that at least a bit of the project is actually getting launched two years after it was handed over to K-RIDE for speedier execution from the South Western Railway Zone.

Urban transportation expert, Sanjeev Dyamannavar, said, "Since two railway tracks will be available at Karmelaram, trains can proceed in opposite directions without Karmelaram is a crossing station and so trains coming in either direction had to wait until one train left first. More local trains can be operated from Yesvantpur, Cantonment and Bengaluru City towards Hosur too."

Additional Divisional Railway Manager, Bengaluru Division, Kusuma Hariprasad told TNIE, "The launch is planned for December-end. There will be a minor improvement of two to five minutes for trains passing through this direction. A platform will be provided at Heelalige and this will permit trains to operate in both directions. The real impact on operations can be felt when the full doubling project between Baiyappanahalli and Hosur is completed."

Meanwhile, the other doubling project done by K-RIDE between Channasandra and Yeshwantpur has not made any progress.

