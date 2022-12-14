Karnataka govt clears VRS of ex-IPS officer Bhaskar Rao

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has approved the voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) of former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and additional director general of police Bhaskar Rao after more than one year.

A government notification, dated December 13, stated that the competent authority has accepted the voluntary retirement notice of Rao under Rule 16(2) of All India Services 9 (DCRB) Rules, 1958 from the IPS with effect from April 2, 2022. The notification came on the day that The New Indian Express reported that the government is yet to approve Rao’s VRS for which he had applied in September last year.

The former IPS officer is the incumbent Vice-President of Aam Admi Party (AAP) in Karnataka, which he had joined in April this year, after quitting more than three decades of uniformed service. Rao was appointed as the AAP Vice-President of Karnataka in June.

