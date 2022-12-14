Sharad Pawar’s nephew, MES netas meet at night in Belagavi

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: NCP MLA from Maharashtra Rohit Pawar visited the district on Monday night, and met leaders of MES. He assured them he will voice the demands of the Marathi-speaking population in Belagavi in the Maharashtra Assembly. Rohit, the nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, came to Belagavi without any prior intimation to the police and visited Hutatma Smarak in Hindalaga, Maharashtra school in Yellur, and the residence of MES leader Deepak Dalvi to check on his health, and discussed developments over the border row with MES leaders.

However, he has been criticised for secretly visiting Belagavi when tension is prevailing. At Hutatma Smarak, Pawar said he has been connected with Belagavi for a long time. “I have not come to Belagavi using the main road.

I will surely start a discussion in the Maharashtra Assembly to solve the problems of Marathi-speakers in Belagavi,” he said. Pre­sident of Kannada Orga­nisations Action Comm­ittee Ashok Chandaragi called him a “coward” for allegedly secretly visiting Belagavi.

