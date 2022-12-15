Home States Karnataka

Await SC order on border row: Amit Shah to Karnataka, Maharashtra CMs

Shah said both chief ministers agreed to form a committee in their respective states headed by a senior IPS officer to effectively deal with law and order issues.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Amid escalating tension between Karnataka and Maharashtra over the border dispute between them, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has put brakes on the claims being made by both the states by saying, “Until the Supreme Court pronounces its verdict on the vexed issue, none of the two states will stake claim on the disputed areas.’’

Soon after his meeting with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at his residence in New Delhi on Wednesday night, Shah directed both the sides to maintain status quo on the issue until the court issues its verdict.

“It was decided in the meeting that a committee of six ministers, three each from Karnataka and Maharashtra, will be formed to discuss the border dispute in detail and then decide on how to address the issue effectively. The team of six ministers will also help resolve several smaller issues which exist between any neighbouring states,’’ said Shah.

Shah said both chief ministers agreed to form a committee in their respective states headed by a senior IPS officer to effectively deal with law and order issues. He also blamed the social media for its alleged role in fanning sentiments of people.

Shah urges Opposition not to politicise border issue

“Some fake Twitter handles have been created in the names of noted leaders. We decided in the meeting to file FIRs against such accounts,’’ Shah said. Shah urged the opposition in both the states not to politicise the issue. He called upon the NCP and the Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena to refrain from giving it a political colour.

He said discussions were held between leaders of both the states, including Home Minister Araga Jnanedra and Maharashtra DyCM Devendra Fadnavis. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said several aspects were discussed. He said he Shah was informed about the developments that took place in connection with the row over the past few decades.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said, “We had a good meeting and both states agreed to maintain law and order and ensure safety of people. We will cooperate with each other.” The outcome of the meeting has however come as an embarrassment for the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES), which has been raising its popular pro-Maharashtra slogan “Bhalki, Bidar, Nipani, Khanapur and Karwar Maharashtra Jhalach Paije.’’

