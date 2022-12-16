'Ghar Wapsi': Family in Koppal village returns to Hinduism from Christianity in Karnataka

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

KOPPAL: Even as the state government is preparing the table for the anti-conversion bill in the upcoming Assembly, an incident of Ghar Wapsi has been reported from Karatagi village of Koppal district in Karnataka.

A family, which was forced to convert to Christianity four years ago due to poor financial background, approached the Hindu organisations in Koppal seeking Ghar Wapsi, a popular term for those who want to come back to Hinduism. As per the wish of family members, the Hindu Jagarana Vedike arranged the rituals in Karatagi village where the family members took part.

Shankar K, from Koppal who had approached the Ghar Wapsi said that he was not happy about taking up the new religion. "Converting did not help me or my family members. We are not treated well. In fact, we were under pressure for many years. I used to get dreams of my Gods and Goddess for many nights and hence I decided to return back to my original religion," he told TNIE.

Shankar and his family belong to a nomadic community named Budaga Jangama and he will be applying at the local government office seeking a change in the caste name. As the anti-conversion bill will be passed soon, it is required to furnish details about the Ghar Wapsi in the area of Tahsildar's office in Koppal.

"I was not under any pressure nor did any Hindu organisations approach me. I had lodged a police complaint against the pastor and his family for threatening us and also trying to rape our minor daughter. After the complaint last week, the pastor and his family are absconding. Then I decided to return back to the Hindu religion for the good of my family. I request the authorities to get me and my family justice," Shankar added.

"As per their wishes, we organised the rituals with the help of local temple authorities. The family has also given in writing that they will not go back to any other religion after this. As of now five members of the family have decided to return to Hinduism. Next month three more members of the family are expected to go through the same ritual," a member of Hindu Jagaran Vehike from Karatagi said.

