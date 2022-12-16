Karnataka: Will use my strengths for BJP, says BS Yediyurappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With rumours and media reports doing the rounds that all is not well between Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his predecessor BS Yediyurappa, both leaders, on record, clarified that all’s well. Yediyurappa, who participated in the virtual inauguration of district party offices in Koppal after the party offered him an invitation at the very last minute, denied speculations that the party was ignoring him.

Asked if there were forces in the party, who are trying to silo him, he said that he has his own strength, and that he was using it to strengthen the party. Bommai ruled out any kind of differences of opinion with his mentor and senior BJP leader Yediyurappa, and said that their relationship is like that of a father and son. Those who are expecting that some differences might creep in later, will be disappointed, he said.

“It is a lie that the invitation was not given to Yediyurappa for any function because of which he is upset with the state leaders.” Some saffron party leaders claimed that by emphasising on his strength, he was ostensibly sending out a message to his detractors, the most notable being BL Santosh, national general secretary (organisation) of the BJP.

Sources in the BJP said after Yediyurappa was upset, party leaders like general secretary Arun Singh called him from New Delhi and asked him to participate in the party programme.

