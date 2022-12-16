Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Will use my strengths for BJP, says BS Yediyurappa

Bommai rules out differences with Yediyurappa, calls their relation like that of father & son

Published: 16th December 2022 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2022 03:00 AM   |  A+A-

BJP national president JP Nadda waves to a gathering after inaugurating Koppal BJP district office and nine other offices virtually on Thursday. He is flanked by CM Basavaraj Bommai, former CM Yediyur

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With rumours and media reports doing the rounds that all is not well between Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his predecessor BS Yediyurappa, both leaders, on record, clarified that all’s well. Yediyurappa, who participated in the virtual inauguration of district party offices in Koppal after the party offered him an invitation at the very last minute, denied speculations that the party was ignoring him.

Asked if there were forces in the party, who are trying to silo him, he said that he has his own strength, and that he was using it to strengthen the party. Bommai ruled out any kind of differences of opinion with his mentor and senior BJP leader Yediyurappa, and said that their relationship is like that of a father and son. Those who are expecting that some differences might creep in later, will be disappointed, he said.

“It is a lie that the invitation was not given to Yediyurappa for any function because of which he is upset with the state leaders.” Some saffron party leaders claimed that by emphasising on his strength, he was ostensibly sending out a message to his detractors, the most notable being BL Santosh, national general secretary (organisation) of the BJP.

Sources in the BJP said after Yediyurappa was upset, party leaders like general secretary Arun Singh called him from New Delhi and asked him to participate in the party programme.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa Bommai BJP
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Division of assets: SC to hear Andhra Pradesh's plea in 2nd week of January
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
No SC benches to be available during winter vacation: CJI DY Chandrachud
Rajnath Singh with Army Chief General Manoj Pande, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari pays tribute at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. (Photo | PTI)
1971 war was triumph of humanity over inhumanity: Rajnath Singh
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CUET 2023 to be held from May 21 to 31, NEET-UG May 7: NTA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp