Farmer shoots at Dasara jumbo Balarama in Karnataka

Foresters said Suresh fired at Balarama, presuming he was a wild elephant, to chase him away.

​ A vet attends to elephant Balarama at Bheemanakatte camp on Friday | Express ​

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Dasara elephant Balarama (64) was injured after a farmer fired at him with a single-barrel gun on Thursday night. Nagarahole Tiger Reserve foresters arrested the farmer MA Suresh, from Alaluru village in Periyapatna taluk.  

Balarama, who was housed in Bheemanakatte camp in Periyapatna taluk, under Hunsur sub-division, had been released into the forest by his caretakers. When the tusker did not return on Friday, the mahout, kavadi and forest staff ventured into the forest in search of him.

They found Balarama with bullet wounds on his stomach. They immediately brought him back, and wildlife veterinarians removed the pellets from his body. The tusker responded to the treatment and is out of danger.

Meanwhile, Suresh was produced before court, which sent him to judicial custody till December 31. Foresters said Suresh fired at Balarama, presuming he was a wild elephant, to chase him away.

They seized the gun and cartridges from him. Balarama has participated in the Dasara procession from 1996, and carried the golden howdah for 13 years. When he touched the age of 60, Arjuna was given the responsibility, though Balarama is still part of the procession.

