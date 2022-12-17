No Friday release for JDS first list of candidates for 2023 Karnataka Assembly polls

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former chief minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy’s birthday celebrations, who turned 64, at Ramanagara on Friday saw leaders thronging the event including ticket aspirants for the 2023 Assembly polls, who are expecting their names will appear on the first list of candidates.

Although there were speculations that he will be releasing the first list of party candidates, but it was deferred. Sources said that the list of candidates numbering between 96 and 116 abiding by the suggestions of a numerologist, is ready, and will be released soon.

The celebrations sent out a message about the party’s hold in the region besides giving rise to a speculation that Ramanagara MLA Anitha Kumaraswamy might be sacrificing the Assembly seat for Nikhil Kumaraswamy. Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, waved at the crowd, after climbing on the dais with help from Nikhil. In the 1994 Assembly polls, Gowda won the Ramanagara seat and become the chief minister.

Kumaraswamy visited Chamundeshwari temple, and prayed along with the supporters. Even the likes of former chief minister BS Yediyurappa and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao called and wished him, said his close associates.

Almost all JDS leaders except some dissidents including Arakalagudu MLA AT Ramaswamy and Arasikere MLA KM Shivalinge Gowda, who are expected to join the Congress, were present. For the duo, the party has already identified alternative candidates, and is unperturbed by their activities since they have lost their sheen, a JDS leader remarked.

Channamma Deve Gowda also took part in the mega religious event, attended by thousands of people from Ramanagara and Channapatna, represented by Kumaraswamy. The event came as a big push to the party with four to five months for the polls, and the Pancharatna Yatra already drawing impressive crowds in the Old Mysuru region.

BENGALURU: Former chief minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy’s birthday celebrations, who turned 64, at Ramanagara on Friday saw leaders thronging the event including ticket aspirants for the 2023 Assembly polls, who are expecting their names will appear on the first list of candidates. Although there were speculations that he will be releasing the first list of party candidates, but it was deferred. Sources said that the list of candidates numbering between 96 and 116 abiding by the suggestions of a numerologist, is ready, and will be released soon. The celebrations sent out a message about the party’s hold in the region besides giving rise to a speculation that Ramanagara MLA Anitha Kumaraswamy might be sacrificing the Assembly seat for Nikhil Kumaraswamy. Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, waved at the crowd, after climbing on the dais with help from Nikhil. In the 1994 Assembly polls, Gowda won the Ramanagara seat and become the chief minister. Kumaraswamy visited Chamundeshwari temple, and prayed along with the supporters. Even the likes of former chief minister BS Yediyurappa and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao called and wished him, said his close associates. Almost all JDS leaders except some dissidents including Arakalagudu MLA AT Ramaswamy and Arasikere MLA KM Shivalinge Gowda, who are expected to join the Congress, were present. For the duo, the party has already identified alternative candidates, and is unperturbed by their activities since they have lost their sheen, a JDS leader remarked. Channamma Deve Gowda also took part in the mega religious event, attended by thousands of people from Ramanagara and Channapatna, represented by Kumaraswamy. The event came as a big push to the party with four to five months for the polls, and the Pancharatna Yatra already drawing impressive crowds in the Old Mysuru region.