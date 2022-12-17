Siddaramaiah blames Karnataka CM for spike in moral policing incidents

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Former chief minister and Opposition Leader of the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah condemned the increase of moral policing incidents in coastal Karnataka and demanded strict action against those involved in it.

Responding to a media query that 'moral policing' cases were on the rise, Siddaramaiah on Saturday directly blamed chief minister Basavaraj Bommai for 'encouraging' such acts through his statement that 'every action will have a reaction'.

"Is there a provision for such acts? Then why do we have a police department? Police exist to maintain law and order and deal with such miscreants with strict action. Interfering with law and order is highly condemnable. Government shouldn't allow this," he said.

Since, August this year, as many as 8 cases of 'moral policing' have taken place where pro-Hindutva activists have allegedly harassed couples belonging to different faiths. In December alone this year, more than 5 incidents of 'moral policing' cases have occurred and the city police have arrested several pro-Hindutva activists for their involvement.

BJP twisting facts

To another media query on KPCC president D K Shivakumar's statement on the cooker blast case in Mangaluru, Siddaramaiah said that the party president had only claimed that the BJP was 'misusing Cooker blast for political gains'. "Did he say we support terrorism? Let the BJP act tough on terrorism and end it. What are they doing for 8 long years? There is double engine government now let them tackle it effectively and not just indulge in dividing people on emotional matters," Siddaramaiah said.

