Home States Karnataka

18 monkeys die in abandoned water tank in Karnataka

The villagers heard shouting of the monkeys from overhead tank and started smelling foul smell on Thursday.

Published: 18th December 2022 02:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2022 02:58 AM   |  A+A-

​ The carcasses of the monkeys being dropped in packed bags from the overhead tank at Halakarta village in Kalaburagi district ​

​ The carcasses of the monkeys being dropped in packed bags from the overhead tank at Halakarta village in Kalaburagi district ​

By Ramkrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

KALABURAGI: In a tragic incident, 18 monkeys died after falling accidentally in an abandoned overhead tank while 16 others were rescued at Halakarta village of Chittapur taluk.

Speaking with Express, Executive Officer of Chittapur taluk Panchayat Neelaganga said that she came to know about the death of some of the monkeys on Friday late in the evening. The local people with the help of Grama Panchayat rescued 16 monkeys on Thursday and the carcasses of 18 monkeys were brought out from the overhead tank in an operation that took about 6 hours. Neelaganga said that the overhead tank in Halkarta village was about to be dismantled. On the backside of this overhead tank, there is a big neem tree. Perhaps, while playing, the monkeys might have jumped on the overhead tank and might have fallen in it as it was not properly covered.  

The villagers heard shouting of the monkeys from overhead tank and started smelling foul smell on Thursday. Villagers and Grama Panchayat employees jointly succeeded in helping 15 monkeys in bringing them out by dropping a rope in the overhead tank. They were treated by a veterinary doctor. Another baby monkey was brought alive on Saturday morning.

Executive Officer of Chittapur Taluk Panchayat Neelaganga, Assistant Director of Veterinary Department, Range Forest Officer and Assistant Executive Engineer of Rural Drainage and Water Supply Department rushed to Halakarta village on Saturday morning and supervised rescue operation. In the operation that took place for about 6 hours, 1 baby monkey too was rescued and carcasses of 18 monkeys were brought out.

After conducting postmortem, the carcasses were buried. Before burying the rituals like offering “puja” to the monkeys were performed. As a precautionary measure, fogging has been done in Halakarta village and the health department has been kept in alert condition to avert possible health problems.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
monkeys die in abandoned water tank Karnataka
India Matters
Bilkis Bano at a press conference (File Photo: Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Kharge should expel Rahul Gandhi from Congress: BJP
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'. (Screengrab)
Complaint plea filed in Bihar court over song in film 'Pathaan'
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) flags for representational purposes.
Mumbai: MVA allies take out 'Halla Bol' protest march against Maha govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp