18 monkeys die in abandoned water tank in Karnataka

Ramkrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: In a tragic incident, 18 monkeys died after falling accidentally in an abandoned overhead tank while 16 others were rescued at Halakarta village of Chittapur taluk.

Speaking with Express, Executive Officer of Chittapur taluk Panchayat Neelaganga said that she came to know about the death of some of the monkeys on Friday late in the evening. The local people with the help of Grama Panchayat rescued 16 monkeys on Thursday and the carcasses of 18 monkeys were brought out from the overhead tank in an operation that took about 6 hours. Neelaganga said that the overhead tank in Halkarta village was about to be dismantled. On the backside of this overhead tank, there is a big neem tree. Perhaps, while playing, the monkeys might have jumped on the overhead tank and might have fallen in it as it was not properly covered.

The villagers heard shouting of the monkeys from overhead tank and started smelling foul smell on Thursday. Villagers and Grama Panchayat employees jointly succeeded in helping 15 monkeys in bringing them out by dropping a rope in the overhead tank. They were treated by a veterinary doctor. Another baby monkey was brought alive on Saturday morning.

Executive Officer of Chittapur Taluk Panchayat Neelaganga, Assistant Director of Veterinary Department, Range Forest Officer and Assistant Executive Engineer of Rural Drainage and Water Supply Department rushed to Halakarta village on Saturday morning and supervised rescue operation. In the operation that took place for about 6 hours, 1 baby monkey too was rescued and carcasses of 18 monkeys were brought out.

After conducting postmortem, the carcasses were buried. Before burying the rituals like offering “puja” to the monkeys were performed. As a precautionary measure, fogging has been done in Halakarta village and the health department has been kept in alert condition to avert possible health problems.

