K'taka Jains oppose Jharkhand govt's decision to declare Shri Sammed Shikharji as tourist place

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The Jain community expressed disappointment over the Jharkhand Government for declaring the Shri Sammed Shikharji, the holy place for the community, in Giridih District as a tourist place.

Speaking to the reporters on Sunday, Sri Digambar Jain Samaj secretary MR Anil Kumar said that the holy place which is located on Parasnath Hills, which is the highest mountain in Jharkhand state, is important for both Digambara and Svetambara sects as 20 out of 24 Jain Tirthankaras along with monks attained moksha in the place.

“It is a holy place for the community. But ironically, the Jharkhand Government has declared it a tourist place. This will allow the tourists to visit the holy place for fun and entertainment and will disturb the holiness of the place. We appeal to the Government to withdraw its decision immediately and to ensure that the environment of the holy place is not disturbed by tourists,” he said.

Anil Kumar said that the Jain community believes in non-violence and has given a great contribution to society.

“We believe in the principle of live and let live. It is the only religion in the world which follows non-violence,” he said.

Hundreds of Jain community people in Mysuru are participating in the silent and peaceful protest march from Gandhi Square to DC Office passing through Ashoka Road, Irwin Road and JLB Road to submit a memorandum to Jharkhand Government through DC on Monday.