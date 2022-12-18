Home States Karnataka

Minor staying at govt hostel gives birth in Chikkamagaluru

A POCSO case was booked against the boy and the girl was sent home.

Published: 18th December 2022 02:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2022 02:56 AM   |  A+A-

babyfeet

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU : A Class 12 student residing in a social welfare department hostel on Belur Road in Chikkamagaluru delivered a baby at the government hospital. Following this, dalit outfit leaders Annaiah and Angadi Chandru alleged that the social welfare officer and the warden of the hostel, where 200 girls reside, didn’t report the incident when the girl became pregnant.

A POCSO case was booked against the boy and the girl was sent home. SP Uma Prashanth said both the boy and the girl are minors and a case was registered against them.

