Minor staying at govt hostel gives birth in Chikkamagaluru

CHIKKAMAGALURU : A Class 12 student residing in a social welfare department hostel on Belur Road in Chikkamagaluru delivered a baby at the government hospital. Following this, dalit outfit leaders Annaiah and Angadi Chandru alleged that the social welfare officer and the warden of the hostel, where 200 girls reside, didn’t report the incident when the girl became pregnant.

A POCSO case was booked against the boy and the girl was sent home. SP Uma Prashanth said both the boy and the girl are minors and a case was registered against them.

