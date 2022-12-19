Home States Karnataka

Conservation journalist Ramky passes away, activists mourn

Well known conservation journalist Ramakrishnan Srinivasan, who has worked for the cause of wildlife conservation breathed his last after battling cancer for several years. 

conservation journalist Ramakrishnan Srinivasan

Conservation journalist Ramakrishnan Srinivasan

By Express News Service

KARWAR: Well-known conservation journalist Ramakrishnan Srinivasan, who has worked for the cause of wildlife conservation breathed his last after battling cancer for several years. Ramakrishnan popularly known as Ramky was a software engineer, who decided to come out of his lucrative job to pledge himself for conservation, wildlife photography and bird watching. He soon became a crusader for wildlife. 

The co-founder of a magazine Conservation India, which mainly showcased the conservation activities in India. The magazine worked for various pertinent issues, of which the protection of Amur Falcons and Narcandum Hornbill are the prominent ones. 

“He was instrumental in preventing culling of Amur Falcons by the locals in the North Eastern region of the country. He along with activists Shashank Dalvi and Bano Harlu campaigned rigorously. They worked with locals in Nagaland to ensure the stoppage of lakhs of wildlife animals from being culled. Because of their work, the killing has significantly reduced,” informed Sugandhi, a wildlife film maker. 

Santosh Martin, wildlife activist, pointed out about how Ramky highlighted the issue of the last Great Indian Bustard, which disappeared from Siruguppa in Ballari. “He started an online campaign to save bustards. He also campaigned to save Narcondam Hornbills in Andaman Island,” he said.

