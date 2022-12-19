Home States Karnataka

Mangaluru fish to get back wings to fly

Fisheries Minister S Angara said the matter has been taken up with Air India and two other airlines and a process to resolve technical issues will be completed soon.

Published: 19th December 2022 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2022 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Divya Cutinha
Express News Service

MANGALURU:  The export of chilled fish from the coastal region of Karnataka to foreign countries via air is expected to resume soon after a gap of five years. The fish was earlier flown by Air India flights but stopped due to recession, falling prices in the international market and complaints about improper packaging and leakage.

Fisheries Minister S Angara said the matter has been taken up with Air India and two other airlines and a process to resolve technical issues will be completed soon. Harish Kumar, Joint Director, Dakshina Kannada Fisheries Department, told The New Indian Express,

“The airlines are refusing to carry chilled fish from Mangalore International Airport. As a result, the fish caught from Mangaluru and Malpe ports is being transported in trucks by road to Bengaluru, Goa, Kozhikode or Thiruvananthapuram, and from there it is exported overseas, especially to the Middle East. But it is a costly affair and consumes a lot of time. The minister has discussed the matter with the airline authorities and the services are likely to resume, but with conditions.” 

The authorities also say that the packaging of fish should be of international standards for services to resume. On an average 70,000 metric tonne of fish is exported from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi annually via cargo ships.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Bilkis Bano at a press conference (File Photo: Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Kharge should expel Rahul Gandhi from Congress: BJP
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'. (Screengrab)
Complaint plea filed in Bihar court over song in film 'Pathaan'
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) flags for representational purposes.
Mumbai: MVA allies take out 'Halla Bol' protest march against Maha govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp