PM to inaugurate Energy Week in Bengaluru

Published: 19th December 2022 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2022 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai greets Vivek Hebbar, son of Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar on Sunday | Express

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

HAVERI:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the India Energy Week 2023 in Karnataka in February next year, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Speaking after inaugurating 3,000 KLPD Ethanol and sugar factory of VIN Distilleries and Sugars Private Limited at Konanakeri village in Shiggaon taluk of Haveri district on Sunday, he said around 10,000 delegates from India and abroad will attend the event.

The central government has decided to hold the event in Bengaluru as it has the highest R&D centres, Bommai said. “Two ethanol factories are functioning in Sankur and Hirekerur in Haveri district and some more will come up. Permissions will be given for factories to help farmers and create jobs for locals,” he said.  “Karnataka has been a progressive state and the future of the country will be written here,” he added. 

Bommai said the contributions of Minister Murgesh Nirani has made the state the largest manufacturer of sugar, alcohol and ethonol. He also hailed Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar for setting up industries in this sector. “He is working toward providing direct jobs to around 500 people and indirect jobs to 2,000 to 3,000. The cane crushing capacity is 300 KLPD and it has a distillery too, with which ethonal is produced,” Bommai said. 

“Biofuel has been given importance. The 10% target for 2024 has been achieved in the current year. It has been decided to add 25% by 2025 which will cut 20% oil import,” he said.
 

