Savarkar portrait may trigger row in Karnataka Assembly

Opposition leaders said they have been invited for the unveiling ceremony of Dr B R Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi’s portraits on Monday.

BELAGAVI:  The proposed installation of a portrait of Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar in the Assembly Hall is expected to create a controversy in both Houses on the first day of the winter session of legislature at Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi on Monday.

KPCC president D K Shivakumar said he is happy to be invited for unveiling of Gandhi and Ambedkar’s portraits. He, however, said only after seeing whose portraits have been installed in the Assembly, the course of action will be decided. 

Siddaramaiah called Savarkar (instead of Nathuram Godse) as Gandhi’s assassin. “Why the portrait of Savarkar in the House now? There is no need for it. Savarkar is a controversial personality,” he said, adding that he has not received any invitation for the event.

KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi said he never expected this to happen. This will be discussed in the campaign committee meeting of Congress, he said. 
 

