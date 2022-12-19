Tiger dies in territorial fight, miscreants take away head, claws in Kali Tiger Reserve

Subhash Chandra N S By

Express News Service

HALIYAL(UTTARA KANNADA) : The decomposed carcass of a tiger, with its head and claws missing, was found near the Kali Tiger Reserve recently. Forest department officials, however, said the big cat died in a territorial fight, and some miscreants found the dead animal and took the head and claws.

This is the first time in the last three years that a tiger carcass was found at Nankesarodga village in Barchi range. The missing head and claws initially raised suspicion that the tiger was poached. However, senior forest officials clarified that the animal was killed in a territorial fight.

“The tiger died in a territorial fight. It is a male tiger. There are claw injuries on its body and the post mortem report said that the animal had a broken spinal cord, which usually happens during a territorial fight,” Vasanth Reddy, Conservator of Forests, Uttara Kannada, told TNIE.

According to officials, some miscreants found the dead tiger and might have taken away the head and claws. “ We have registered a case as per the wildlife Protection Act 1972 as the tiger is protected under Schedule 1 of the Wildlife Act,” said Reddy. The carcass has been disposed of after autopsy as per the directions of the JMFC court.

According to forest officials, the animal may have died at least three days ago. A team has been constituted to track the miscreants who took the head and claws of the animal. The team will be assisted by a dog squad and forensic experts.

Senior forest officials, including the Chief Conservators of Forests, Belagavi and Uttara Kannada, Conservator of Forests, Uttara Kannada and DCF, Haliyal, and range officers visited the spot.



